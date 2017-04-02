License plate launched to benefit state parks system

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A new specialty motor vehicle license plate in Alabama has been launched to benefit the state parks system.

License Commissioner Jeff Brown told the Tuscaloosa News that the “State Parks Supporter” plate has sold 12 tags after being launched in January. The license plate costs an additional $50 and can be requested with motor vehicle owners renew their tags at their local county offices.

Marketing specialist for the parks Kevin Jones says about 80 percent of the proceeds generated by the plate will be received by the state parks. About 20 percent will go toward administrative costs.

Voters approved a statewide referendum in November barring the legislature from redirecting revenues generated at state parks. The transfers were called a chronic problem during budget debates in 2015.

