Is this the FBI director's secret Twitter account?

WASHINGTON — A reporter for the website Gizmodo says she’s uncovered a stealth Twitter account that she believes belongs to FBI Director James Comey. 

Comey acknowledged in a speech Wednesday that he was “on Twitter now,” though he did not reveal his account information. 

In a first-person account posted Thursday, Gizmodo journalist Ashley Feinberg said she used several clues to an account with the username Reinhold Niebuhr and the handle “@projectexile7.” 

Comey’s senior thesis was about Niebuhr, a theologian. Comey helped develop a federal program called Project Exile during his time as a U.S. attorney in Virginia, Gizmodo noted.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

Hours after the Gizmodo story, a tweet appeared from @projectexile7 with an image of Will Ferrell in “Anchorman” and a quote from the movie: “Actually I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Amazing.” The tweet also included a link to the FBI job application site:

A screenshot of a tweet from an account purportedly belonging to FBI Director James Comey, posted after a Gizmodo reporter discovered the account

