Hundreds turn out for free medical care

Cleveland, Tenn. (WDEF) – CHI Memorial and Remote Area Medical took care of hundreds of patients this weekend for free at Cleveland High School.

Medical care is so high in demand, patients were waiting in line the day before to seek treatment.

The clinic offered dental screenings, breast cancer screening and general medical care among many others.

Over 153 doctors and medical personnel worked this weekend and some came as far as New York to donate their time.

Services donated added up in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“And maybe they can’t afford the rising cost of insurance they do carry. Also, I think some of these folks here don’t have any insurance,” said Ron Brewer, the Remote Area Medical Clinic Manager.

Brewer says dental care was highest in demand.

