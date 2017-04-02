| Starlings, an invasive species that first appeared in Northern California in the 1930s, have been a headache for the area’s vineyards. At first, Rams Gate Winery in Sonoma tried traditional methods to ward off pests; none of them worked well. So they brought in reinforcements: falcons, which have been put to work also at airports and golf courses that have bird pest problems. John Blackstone reports on what happens when nature is used against nature.
How falcons protect vineyards
