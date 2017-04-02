How falcons protect vineyards

April 2, 2017, 10:06 AM | Starlings, an invasive species that first appeared in Northern California in the 1930s, have been a headache for the area’s vineyards. At first, Rams Gate Winery in Sonoma tried traditional methods to ward off pests; none of them worked well. So they brought in reinforcements: falcons, which have been put to work also at airports and golf courses that have bird pest problems. John Blackstone reports on what happens when nature is used against nature.