Highway Salad: Crash covers German Autobahn in vegetables

BERLIN (AP) – A stretch of Germany’s autobahn has been partially shut down after a truck carrying 15 tons of vegetables tipped over, spilling its contents across the highway near the eastern city of Magdeburg.

Police said the truck went off the A14 autobahn and hit a highway bank Sunday morning, causing the trailer to tip over and strew its load of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers across the road, the dpa news agency reported.

The truck’s 34-year-old driver and its 36-year-old passenger were not hurt in the accident.

A southbound section of the German highway has been shut down so crews can clean up the mess.

© 2017 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.