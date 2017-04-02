Hacked New York Post app sends “Heil President” push alert

NEW YORK — The New York Post app was hacked on April Fools’ Day, sending out a series of push alert notifications that included “Heil President Donald Trump.”

The Post apologized Saturday night, shortly after its app sent out the alerts.

“Our push alert notification system was compromised this evening,” the newspaper said in a follow-up alert. “We are working to resolve the issue. Please accept our apologies.”

The Post also apologized on Twitter:

The push alert system for our mobile app was compromised this evening. Please accept our apologies. — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2017

The messages appeared to be directed at Mr. Trump. One message said, “Open your heart to those you do not understand and listen to all those you fear and look down upon.”

The alerts even included lyrics from Nirvana’s song “Come As You Are”: “Take your time, hurry up, the choice is yours, but don’t be late.”

CBS News

The Post is owned by Trump-friendly media mogul Rupert Murdoch.