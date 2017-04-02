Georgia teachers: Eclipse will be shining chance to learn

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Scientists and science teachers in Georgia are preparing for what they see as the educational opportunity of a lifetime – a total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that University of Georgia professors Julie Luft and atmospheric sciences professor John Knox have already launched an effort to provide special dark glasses to every single student in the Clarke County School District on that day. More glasses would be given to students in some surrounding counties.

Astronomers calculate the eclipse will begin in northeast Georgia around 1 p.m. and conclude at around 4 p.m. as the moon passes between Earth and the sun.

The zone of total eclipse will be just a few miles away from Athens – to the north, around Toccoa.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Boy airlifted after ATV accident in LaFayette
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Secretary of State warns storm victims
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Burned Body found in Whitfield County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now