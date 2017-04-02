Georgia teachers: Eclipse will be shining chance to learn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Scientists and science teachers in Georgia are preparing for what they see as the educational opportunity of a lifetime – a total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that University of Georgia professors Julie Luft and atmospheric sciences professor John Knox have already launched an effort to provide special dark glasses to every single student in the Clarke County School District on that day. More glasses would be given to students in some surrounding counties.

Astronomers calculate the eclipse will begin in northeast Georgia around 1 p.m. and conclude at around 4 p.m. as the moon passes between Earth and the sun.

The zone of total eclipse will be just a few miles away from Athens – to the north, around Toccoa.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)