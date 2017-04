April 2, 2017, 10:22 AM | In 1942, German U-boats dominated the East Coast’s shipping lanes, sinking hundreds of merchant vessels. More than 80 cargo ships were sunk, and 1,600 lives lost, in the waters off North Carolina alone. Mark Strassmann rides in a submersible 715 feet down to the ocean floor, just 35 miles from Cape Hatteras, to the recently-discovered wreckage of U-576.