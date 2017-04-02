Donnelly becomes third Senate Democrat to support Neil Gorsuch

“After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers,” Donnelly said.

He added that he was “deeply disappointed” with the way Judge Merrick Garland “was treated by the Senate,” but that he can only vote on the nominee that comes to the Senate floor.

“However, I believe that we should keep the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees,” he said.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that a filibuster would not be “out of line with Senate tradition,” given how Republicans blocked Garland — former President Barack Obama’s nominee — for months. King, who caucuses with Democrats, said he has not yet decided whether or not he will vote for Gorsuch.

But Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he’s confident the Senate will confirm Gorsuch.

“Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed this week one way or another,” Cornyn said on “Face the Nation.” “I hope the Democrats will provide the 60 votes.”