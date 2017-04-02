Calendar: Week of April 3

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



Monday evening brings the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, right here on CBS.



Tuesday is National Healthy Schools Day, raising awareness about the need for healthy learning environments in America’s 130,000 public and private K-through-12 schools.



On Wednesday, “Star Trek” fans celebrate (in advance) “First Contact Day – April 5th, 2063,” when Earth supposedly makes its first contact with the Vulcans. Just 46 years to go!

A Vulcan ship lands on Earth for the first time in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996):

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of War against Germany, the declaration that plunged America into World War I.

On Friday, legendary father-and-son filmmakers Carl and Rob Reiner will be honored with a hand- and footprint ceremony outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater.



And Saturday morning sees the 2017 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C.