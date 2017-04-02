Bicyclist Hit by Train

Dalton, GA (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department responded to a bicyclist who was hit by a train at the Thornton Avenue and Tyler Street crossing last evening.

An investigation determined the victim disregarded the railroad barrier as the train was approaching the intersection southbound.

Both lights and audio signals were functioning on the barrier and the train was reportedly blowing its horn. The bicyclist was thrown approximately 10 to 15 feet from the tracks after being hit.

The victim was airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga. Condition and identification is unknown at this time.

Stay with News 12 Now as more information becomes available.

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    I don’t understand why so many are killed by trains on the tracks? I just don’t get it.

