3 children injured in ATV accident in north Georgia

Ringgold, Georgia (WDEF) — Three children were injured while riding four wheelers in North Georgia on Sunday.

The three young children were very lucky to run into the Pattens who were enjoying their spring break in the area.

The Pattens spotted the children and were able to help them shortly before the sun set.

Jeremy and Makaela Patten first noticed a couple looking frantic, walking around Capehart Road area in Ringgold.

The couple told the Pattens that three children left with two four wheelers up a trail and hadn’t returned in awhile.

So, the Pattens took off. When they arrived near the top of the mountain, they saw the four wheelers on its side.

The children were nearby together, but hurt.

Makaela Patten said, “And the girl, I think she messed up her arm and leg; she may have rolled her ankles. The girl her hips were bruised.”

The Pattens reached the children around 7 pm Sunday evening.

They saw one of the girls was sitting by a tree and crying holding her arm.

The children had a cell phone, but it broke. So they had a difficult time calling for help.

The Pattens took the children down the hill where emergency personnel were already waiting.

Makaela continued, “I had the youngest girl in front of me because she couldn’t hold on from the back because of her arm and he had the oldest girl behind him.”

But the youngest, a little boy was hurt the worst.

Someone else had found him and brought him down.

It appeared the children were unsupervised at the time and were probably at the top of the mountain for an hour.

Jeremy Patten said, “It’s a dangerous area up there…experienced riders should be up there, not kids.”