2017 ACM Awards red carpet

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Big Kenny and John Rich of Big & Rich attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brittney Marie Cole, Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
DJ Sinister attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Kayla Adams arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael Ray attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awardson April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Misty Head and recording artist Sundance Head arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Recording artist RaeLynn attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ross Copperman attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessie James Decker arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Musician Cody Alan and Michael Trea Smith attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Zach Swon and Cotton Swon of The Swon Brothers attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cole Swindell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Robby Hayes attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Brandy Clark attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Cowboy Troy attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Christina Murphy and recording artist Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of music group Midland attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dustin Lynch arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Easton Corbin attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kip Moore arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Jessica Craig and recording artist Clay Walker attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Kellie Pickler attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Aubrie Sellers attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Jeff Hyde attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joe Walsh attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Kane Brown attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maddie Marlow and Taylor ‘Tae’ Dye of music group Maddie & Tae attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images