2017 ACM Awards red carpet

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

  • Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Click through to see more stars of country music on the red carpet. 

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Big Kenny and John Rich of Big & Rich attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Brittney Marie Cole, Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • DJ Sinister attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Recording artist Kayla Adams arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Michael Ray attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awardson April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Misty Head and recording artist Sundance Head arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Recording artist RaeLynn attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Ross Copperman attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Jessie James Decker arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Musician Cody Alan and Michael Trea Smith attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Zach Swon and Cotton Swon of The Swon Brothers attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Cole Swindell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Robby Hayes attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Brandy Clark attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Recording artist Cowboy Troy attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Christina Murphy and recording artist Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of music group Midland attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Dustin Lynch arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Easton Corbin attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Kip Moore arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Jessica Craig and recording artist Clay Walker attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Recording artist Kellie Pickler attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Aubrie Sellers attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Recording artist Jeff Hyde attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Joe Walsh attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

  • Kane Brown attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Maddie Marlow and Taylor ‘Tae’ Dye of music group Maddie & Tae attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Share:

    Related Videos

    21 hours ago
    0 Comments for this article
    Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference
    Read More»
    21 hours ago
    0 Comments for this article
    Group teaches kids about healthy eating, active living
    Read More»
    21 hours ago
    0 Comments for this article
    Animals rescued from Arkansas ready for adoption
    Read More»

    Comment on this Story

    More News»
    News 12 Now