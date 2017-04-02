2017 ACM Awards highlights

Co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley kick off the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Co-host Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artist Joe Walsh performs a tribute to Chuck Berry during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sam Hunt performs “Body Like a Back Road” onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Co-host Dierks Bentley performs during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Illusionist David Copperfield and TV personality Nancy O’Dell make light of the Oscars best picture mix-up during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artist Thomas Rhett accepts the song of the year award for “Die a Happy Man” at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Maren Morris performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the new female vocalist of the year award during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artist Kane Brown, recording artist Lauren Alaina and radio personality Storme Warren speak onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artists John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne accept the vocal duo of the year award onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Co-hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan hang out with a wax figure of Bryan during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artist Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban duet at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Brothers Osborne perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne accept the new vocal duo or group of the year award from presenter Kellie Pickler during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town give a shout-out to Nicole Kidman while accepting the vocal group of the year award during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Las Vegas Raiders player Derek Carr speaks onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images