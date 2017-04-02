2017 ACM Awards highlights and winners

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off with a bang with last year’s entertainer of the year Jason Aldean performing “Lights Come on.”

Co-host Luke Bryan then took the stage and got audience members dancing with his upbeat song “Move” before introducing Florida Georgia Line, who sang a very Sunday-appropriate single, “H.O.L.Y.”

Carrie Underwood continued the theme with “Church Bells” in a futuristic silver dress before passing the spotlight to Keith Urban, who performed “Wasted Time” from the middle of the audience.

Bryan and his co-host Dierks Bentley teamed up with rock legend Joe Walsh of the Eagles for a special tribute to Chuck Berry — the trio played “Johnny B. Goode.”

Bryan and Bentley then explained to the audience what they did in Las Vegas, which included fishing in the Bellagio’s fountain, seeing David Copperfield, where Bryan was sawed in half, and going backstage at Cirque du Soleil, where the two hosts tried stunts on a ring: “I thought I was going to die,” said Bryan, before it was revealed that the ring was only two feet off the ground.

“Those leotards are tighter than most of your jeans, if that’s possible,” Bentley cracked.

The duo also said they got on stage at male revue “Thunder from Down Under,” and showed off a shirtless photo from the show.

Bryan said he could never join the cast, though, because he wasn’t born in Australia — and then he and Bentley informed Keith Urban that he has an open invitation to join “Thunder from Down Under.”

After their tour recap, Sam Hunt worked the crowd with “Body Like a Back Road,” walking into the audience and serenading a mystery woman.

Co-host Bentley took the stage in just a t-shirt and jeans to sing “Black” against a dark backdrop lit with scenes of the ocean and the sky.

“Good job, Dierks!” praised his co-host.

2017 ACM Awards red carpet The stars of country music lit up Las Vegas Sunday night for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards

David Copperfield and Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell presented the first award for song of the year, but not before claiming the award went to Emma Stone for “La La Land.” Thankfully, Copperfield was able to correct the winner’s card with his magic, lighting it on fire to reveal that the true winner was Thomas Rhett for “Die a Happy Man.” Rhett thanked his pregnant wife who was watching from the audience.

Kellie Pickler presented new female vocalist of the year Maren Morris, who took the stage to sing “I Could Use a Love Song.”