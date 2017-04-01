Weather Update: Saturday Night, April 1, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A great weekend to get outside! Lots of sun & mild temperatures.



Clear skies expected overnight.

Sunny skies continue into Sunday! Morning temperatures will be down in the upper 40’s; afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70’s.

Clouds on the increase by late Sunday night.

Showers and thunderstorms expected to start the work week on Monday with highs in the low 70’s.

Clearing skies into Tuesday with highs in the mid 70’s.

Staying mild for the middle of the week. Another system comes through late week bringing rain on Thursday and below average temperatures to end the week.