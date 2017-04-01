U.S. believes terrorists testing bomb that may evade airport security

New intelligence suggests the terror groups have been testing the new bomb on airport scanners they have obtained.

The airport-scanning technology used to inspect carry-on bags in the U.S. is nearly 10 years old.

The ban was the result of a large body of intelligence accumulated over time, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. A U.S. raid in Yemen in January that resulted in the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens provided some supporting intelligence, but that was not what triggered the ban.

In a statement to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security said: