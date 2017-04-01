Today in Trump: April 1, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration News

President Trump is at the White House. He’ll be talking about his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in his weekly address Saturday. The Senate is expected to vote next week on his confirmation to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the court. There’s no doubt he’ll be confirmed, but he needs the support of eight Democratic senators to reach 60 votes and overcome a filibuster. Here’s the latest CBS News count, showing how senators plan to vote.

White House releases financial disclosures of top staffers

The White House on Friday released financial disclosure forms for more than 100 or its top administration officials – a mix of people far wealthier, and therefore more entangled in businesses that could conflict with their government duties, than people in previous administrations.

Dickerson: Trump trying to make Flynn investigation seem like “political muddle”

By calling the investigation a “witch hunt” and mentioning Democrats, Mr. Trump is attempting to “make the whole thing seem like political muddle — a Democratic plot,” CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent John Dickerson says.

President Donald Trump may feel that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn should “ask for” immunity in the Russia probe, but White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that wasn’t a formal recommendation to Congress, and that Mr. Trump simply wants Flynn to testify.

State Department award winner knocks Trump travel ban

When Fadia Najib Thabet, a Yemeni human rights advocate, learned that she had won a State Department International Women of Courage Award she wasn’t sure she should accept it.

Rex Tillerson says U.S. sanctions against Russia to remain in place

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that U.S. sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine will “remain in place” until Russia returns control of Crimea to Ukraine.