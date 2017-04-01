The Dish: English chef Jason Atherton

April 1, 2017, 8:30 AM | Born in England, acclaimed chef Jason Atherton started cooking at age 12 in the seaside hotel run by his family. At 16 he ran away to London and got a job at a Michelin-starred restaurant — all while living in a youth hostel. After years working under prominent chefs, he began building his own global restaurant empire. Atherton, who opened The Clocktower in New York two years ago, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to share his culinary journey.