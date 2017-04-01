State sets red snapper season in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama wildlife officials say the red snapper season will open in late May.

Al.com reports the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that the season will start May 26 and run through July 31. State waters extend 9 nautical miles from shore.

The federal government’s red snapper season has not been set.

Fishermen are encouraged to report their snapper catch through the Snapper Check program. Reports can be filed at www.outdooralabama.com or by paper forms available at public boat launches.

Conservation Commissioner N. Gunter Guy Jr. says he saw positive feedback from the fishing public for the extension of state waters to 9 miles.

