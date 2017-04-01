Shred-it event collects thousands of pounds of paper

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The bi-annual shred-it campaign took place today at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s West Annex location in Chattanooga.

Over several hours, thousands of pounds of paper were collected.

That’s about three truckloads.

It’s an opportunity for folks to safely dispose of sensitive documents to prevent having their identity stolen.

Larry Henry was one of the many Hamilton County residents who stopped by to shred old documents. He said, “We just moved recently and had a lot of documents that were no longer of value to us, but they did have personal information on it.”

Residents also dropped off unwanted or unused medications to the ‘Drug-Take Back’ box.

This way, drugs are being kept off the streets, which help keep crime rates low.