“Phenomena” explores U.S. government investigations on ESP

| Skeptics may scoff at the existence of ESP and other paranormal powers, but the U.S. government hasn’t always been so sure. In fact, millions of dollars have been spent over several decades to find out if such human capabilities exist. Annie Jacobsen, a 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist in history, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss her new book, “Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government’s Investigations into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis.”

