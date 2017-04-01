UPDATE: One person seriously injured in Alton Park shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in Friday afternoon’s shooting with assistance from the US Marshals Service.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself into his residence on Clio Avenue, but decided to surrender to police without incident as SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were arriving on the scene.

Chattanooga Police say suspect is a 16 year old male who will not be identified because he is a minor.

According to police, the suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Chattanooga Police believe this incident is believed to be an ongoing disagreement between the suspect and the victim.

Police also say the shooting is believed to be gang related.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police have released more information on the shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on Alton Park Boulevard.

According to police, 31 year old David Green is in serious condition at a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears that Green was driving at the time of the shooting.

Chattanooga Police say the suspect was driving a Silver Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Alton Park Boulevard.

Police say the shooting happened Friday afternoon on the 3800 block of Alton Park Boulevard, near a daycare. They say the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking into whether the man’s car was involved in a crash either during, before or after the shooting.

Investigators are getting help from witnesses, including an off duty police officer, who gave them a suspect car description.

Carla Cole, who saw the aftermath of the shooting as she was picking up her granddaughter at daycare, hopes the man pulls through.

“I value life and some people don’t. I just hate whatever happened to whoever has been victimized today. I just pray they are pulling through and it is not fatal,” Cole said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Chattanooga Police.