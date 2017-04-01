McGrady, Self, Krause, Lobo headline Hall of Fame class

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2007, file photo, Houston Rockets’ Tracy McGrady goes up for a shot as Detroit Pistons’ Antonio McDyess, rear, watches during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Houston. McGrady was elected to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) — Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame announced the 11-person class Saturday.

McGrady — who went straight to the NBA from high school — was a seven-time NBA All-Star who played 15 years in the league. He had his best years with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets before injuries limited his effectiveness.

He led the league in scoring while playing for the Magic in both the 2002-03 and ’03-04 seasons.

“This is the elite, this is the ultimate,” McGrady said in an interview on ESPN. “You’re talking about a guy that came from high school to the pros. And now in the Hall of Fame? I never imagined in my career that this moment would be happening so quick — I’m only 37.”

Self is one of six coaches to lead three different schools to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight and led the Jayhawks to a national championship in 2008. Lobo starred for the Huskies when they won a national championship in 1995 following an undefeated season and was also a gold medalist for Team USA in 1996.

Krause, who died last month at 77, was the general manager during the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s. He was a two-time NBA executive of the year and responsible for surrounding star Michael Jordan with the pieces that helped create two championship three-peats.

“I know this would have meant the world to Jerry. It only further validates his legacy and what we all knew about his body of work with the Bulls,” Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

Others in the class include Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt, Harlem Globetrotters player, owner and CEO Mannie Jackson, former Globetrotters player Zack Clayton, former European star Nikos Galis and former NBA and ABA star George McGinnis.