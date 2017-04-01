Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundred of teachers spent the past couple days in professional development at the Doubletree Hotel.

The Tennessee Education Association’s annual statewide conference focuses on student learning, instruction and educator benefits.

The organization promotes equal opportunity, high professional standards, advocacy and collaborative action.

Attendees will take back innovative techniques and can apply them in the classroom as early as Monday.

Jeanette Omarkhail, a teacher at East Lake Academy, “…was loving your children. Loving them and telling them how much you care by your actions. And looking past the circumstances. So, being able to go back into my classroom and instead of getting mad ’cause they threw a book down, it’s about figuring what’s going on beside that.”

It is the largest professional organization in the world representing tens-of-thousands of education professionals.