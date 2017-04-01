Group teaches kids about healthy eating, active living

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of kids spent this afternoon learning about healthy eating and active living.

Junior League of Chattanooga partnered with local organizations to help encourage kids to participate in the event.

Activities include educational games, chef demonstrations and nutritionists.

The event is about teaching kids how to make healthy food that still taste delicious.

Natalie Hostetler, a member of the Junior League of Chattanooga, said “While, they’re having their soccer tournament here, we’re also having our ‘Kids in the Kitchen’ event. While we usually have a decent amount of children coming. We’ve got over 200 this year because we’re feeding them snacks when they finish playing soccer.”

The goal is to help fight childhood obesity.