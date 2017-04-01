Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 58

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person lost their life while driving their motorcycle through the 4700 block of Highway 58.

The incident happened around 8 Saturday evening.

Chattanooga Police Seargant Justin Kilgore says it looked like a T-Bone accident.

It appeared that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

“One vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle. The parties inside the vehicle were transported to Erlanger for some injuries. Motorcyclist unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries here on the scene,” said Chattanooga Police Sergeant Justin Kilgore at the scene.

It’s unclear if impairment was involved or if any charges will be filed.