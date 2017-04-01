Animals rescued from Arkansas ready for adoption

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Humane Educational Society took in 47 cats and dogs after a puppy mill operation was discovered in Arkansas about a month ago.

Now, those animals are in good health and are ready for their forever homes.

Many puppy mills are run illegally and in unsanitary conditions often leading to very sick animals.

Some are used to sell in the open market or as fighting dogs.

This particular puppy mill had the dogs and cats kept in a small cage.

Jeff Huskey is a volunteer at the Humane Educational Society.

He says, “We gave them human contact, a lot of them for the very first time in their entire life and they were just scared. A lot of them have gotten over that fear.”

These animals will require a little more care.

Puppy mills are known for indiscriminately over-breeding.

Huskey said, “They’re not going to be human friendly. It’s something that your going to have to grow into with them and stuff because they’ve had until a few weeks ago they’ve had no human contact. They’re not your…put the dogs in a big dog pen with a bunch of other dogs and let them have fun. They’re wounded animals that need to be cared for and groomed into your lifestyle.”

A ‘Pawz N Kisses’ employee hadn’t planned on adopting – for the third time – until she saw this dog.

Autumn Neighbors says, “She just looks so sad and scared. I just figured you know, maybe I can help her out some. She came right to me and she’s just stayed in my arms the whole time.”

Over 10% of the animals have already been adopted.

The animals have had their shots, are tagged, micro-chipped and are spay or neutered.