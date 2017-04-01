2 men found dead in burning car in Alabama

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle in the Ensley neighborhood.

Police Lt. Sean Edwards says emergency personnel responded to the report of what witnesses thought was a burning storage shed at around 10:35 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, authorities found a car burning in an alleyway.

Al.com reports two bodies, believed to be both men, were found badly burned once the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the men’s death is unclear at this time, Edwards said.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Dalton as missing man
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Dalton as missing man
Read More»
DeKalb County
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Nine arrested for drugs in DeKalb County
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Burned Body found in Whitfield County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now