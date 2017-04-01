2 men found dead in burning car in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle in the Ensley neighborhood.

Police Lt. Sean Edwards says emergency personnel responded to the report of what witnesses thought was a burning storage shed at around 10:35 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, authorities found a car burning in an alleyway.

Al.com reports two bodies, believed to be both men, were found badly burned once the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the men’s death is unclear at this time, Edwards said.

