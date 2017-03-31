Weather Update: Friday Evening, March 31, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A great weekend to get outside! Lots of sun & mild temperatures.



Fair skies overnight with just a few clouds. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s early Saturday morning.

Lots of sunshine expected for Saturday and into Sunday as well. Temperatures will top out in the low 70’s Saturday and the upper 70’s on Sunday.

Wet weather expected to start the week on Monday with highs around 70°. A few showers could last into early Tuesday.

Staying mild for the middle of the week. Another system comes through late week bringing rain on Thursday and below average temperatures to end the week.

Have a safe weekend!