U.S. believes terrorists testing bomb that may evade airport security

Al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, have been perfecting and testing a bomb small enough to fit in a laptop computer that could get past airport scanners, U.S. intelligence officials told CBS News.

The concern about such an explosive hidden in a laptop or another large personal electronic device prompted the U.S. and U.K. to go forward with a ban on most electronic devices in carry-on luggage on direct flights from eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

CBS This Morning Electronics ban on planes byproduct of gathered intel Britain is joining the U.S. effort to tighten security on commercial airliners from some Middle Eastern and North African countries over a potent…

New intelligence suggests the terror groups have been testing the new bomb on airport scanners they have obtained.

The airport-scanning technology used to inspect carry-on bags in the U.S. is nearly 10 years old.

The ban was the result of a large body of intelligence accumulated over time, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. A U.S. raid in Yemen in January that resulted in the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens provided some supporting intelligence, but that was not what triggered the ban.

In a statement to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security said: