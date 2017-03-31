Trump, citing “witch hunt,” weighs in on Michael Flynn

President Trump said Friday that his former national security adviser Michael Flynn should request immunity because he suggested the investigation into possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian officials is a “witch hunt.”

Mr. Trump made the comment in an early-morning post on Twitter.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

The remark came after the revelation that Flynn, who was forced to resign in mid-February because he misled Vice President Mike Pence, is now seeking protection against possible prosecution in the investigations related to Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Flynn is in ongoing negotiations with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees about testifying in their probes into Russian interference. Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, said Flynn “has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.”

“No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution,” Kelner said.

When House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, returned to California Thursday, he refused to comment on news that Flynn requested immunity from FBI prosecution in exchange for testimony, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan reports.