The Takeout: Emily's List president says Ivanka “a great role model”

The head of pro-Democratic Emily’s List had some positive things to say about Ivanka Trump, going as far as to call President Trump’s daughter a “good role model.”

Stephanie Schriock joked with CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett on this week’s “The Takeout” podcast that on the night Ivanka Trump delivered her speech at the Republican Convention last July, Schriock “made a note that I can’t wait until she gives us a call and tells us that she’s going to run for office as a Democrat.”

That night, Ivanka Trump spoke of some traditional Democratic issues, such as making child care “affordable and accessible for all,” equal pay and women’s rights, delivering a message that seemed to share little common ground with her father’s campaign themes.

Schriock, whose organization raises money for and campaigns on behalf of women Democratic candidates, went on to praise Trump, calling her “a successful businesswoman who’s done very, very well” and “a great role model for businesswomen in this country.”

“But I think we also have to understand that right now, politics is politics,” Schriock added, pointing out that as of this week, Ivanka Trump is now working in the White House as an assistant to the president where she’s “going to be standing with his policies.”

“She’s now working for an administration that has done nothing, nothing to help women and families in this country,” Schriock said.

