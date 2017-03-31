The Latest: SC’s Thornwell back from Final 4 sick day

FILE – In this Sunday, March 19, 2017, file photo, South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell, right, shoots against Duke’s Jayson Tatum during the second half in a second-round game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C. The NCAA Tournament has once again produced of memorable late-game moments, from Luke Maye’s jumper to get North Carolina to the Final Four to Florida’s buzzer-beating 3 in overtime. Coaches say experience, talent and preparation all help in those tight situations. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

10:25 a.m.

South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell is back at University of Phoenix for media availabilities and practice one day after he stayed back at the team hotel because he was feeling ill.

Thornwell says he’s now fine and feels good. He says he had a fever and headache.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard has been one of the tournament’s biggest stars as he’s led the Gamecocks to their first Final Four.

He leads the tournament in scoring at 26 points per game, and is averaging 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

___

10 a.m.

It’s going to be a busy Friday at University of Phoenix Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games.

Gonzaga, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina will all hold practices that are open to the public ahead of the national semifinals. Those teams will also spend much of the day bouncing between media sessions.

South Carolina has the first 50-minute practice session on the court nestled in the middle of a cavernous stadium with capacity for more than 63,000 fans. Gonzaga is next. Those teams play Saturday’s first national semifinal.

Oregon and North Carolina have the last two practices. They play in Saturday’s second semifinal.

___

