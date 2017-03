CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After 56 years on the air in Chattanooga, WFLI AM signs off the air for good on Friday.

The station wasn’t the first when it signed on in February of 1961.

But it did become the voice of Rock and Roll in Chattanooga.

The “Jet Fli” (with the trade mark screaming jet sound) rose to become one of the city’s top stations during the 1960s.

Thanks to Ben Cagle Productions for the memories (you can find more by searching Ben Cagle WFLI on YouTube)

