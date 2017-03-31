One person seriously injured in Alton Park shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Alton Park Boulevard.

Police say the shooting happened Friday this afternoon on the 3800 block of Alton Park Boulevard, near a daycare. They say the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking into whether the man’s car was involved in a crash either during, before or after the shooting.

Investigators are getting help from witnesses, including an off duty police officer, who gave then a suspect car description.

Carla Cole, who saw the aftermath of the shooting as she was picking up her granddaughter at daycare, hopes the man pulls through.

“I value life and some people don’t. I just hate whatever happened to whoever has been victimized today. I just pray they pulling through and it is not fatal,” Cole said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Chattanooga Police.