New photos show devastation at the Pentagon after 9/11

NEW YORK — The FBI has released never-before-seen photos showing the devastation at the Pentagon following the 9/11 attacks.

The new photos were uploaded on March 23 to the FBI’s “Vault,” the bureau’s online hub of archival materials. 

On Sept. 11, 2001, five terrorists hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 and flew the 90-ton plane into the Pentagon, killing all passengers and crew on board as well as 125 civilians and military personnel on the ground. The plane was traveling 530 mph at the time of impact.

The newly released FBI photos show the immediate aftermath of the attack on the Pentagon as smoke and flames engulf the building:

The Pentagon burns on Sept. 11, 2001

FBI

Aerial photos show the site of the attack after the smoke and dust had settled:

overhead1.jpg

An overhead view of the Pentagon following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001

FBI

pentagon-aerial-1.jpg

  Another overhead view of the Pentagon following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001

FBI

Following the attack, FBI investigators combed over the wreckage near the point of impact:

exterior.jpg

The hole left by American Airlines Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001

FBI

exterior1.jpg

The exterior of the Pentagon after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001

FBI

Inside the building, the flames from the crash melted office equipment and the walls of the building:

interior1.jpg

Melted office equipment inside the Pentagon after the Sept. 11 attacks

FBI

interior.jpg

The interior of the Pentagon after the 9/11 attacks

FBI/CBS News

Investigators found debris from American Airlines Flight 77, which was en route to Los Angeles when it was hijacked:

debris.jpg

Wreckage from American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001

FBI

You can find all the new photos released by the FBI here.

