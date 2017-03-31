Mocs Coach Tom Arth Excited About Potential of DL Isaiah Mack

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Mocs graduated a lot of talent from their defensive line last season, including
All-American Keionta Davis. But maybe the Mocs have a future All-American in junior Isaiah Mack.
The former Northwest Whitfield high school standout had seven and-a-half sacks last year from his interior D-line position, and he really came on strong towards the end of the season.
Mack had two tackles for a loss against Alabama, and he racked up four sacks in the Mocs two playoff games.
New head coach Tom Arth hopes Mack continues to improve heading into 2017.
Said Arth:”Really in that Alabama game, he showed up and played really well. Played really physical. Really dominated some of those match-ups, which was great to see.”
Reporter:”He had 7-and-a-half sacks. Is that a lot for an interior defensive lineman?”
Arth:”It is. It is, but I think that’s the type of player that he is. He’s very versatile. I think he’s going to be a great player on first and second down with an outstanding ability to rush the passer on third down as well.”

