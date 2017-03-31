Josh Dobbs Receives University of Tennessee’s Prestigious Torchbearer Honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been selected as a Torchbearer, which is billed as the highest student honor given out by the university.

Dobbs learned Thursday that he’d received the honor. He’s only the 26th student-athlete to earn the award, which has been given out since 1931. More than 650 students overall have been named Torchbearers during that time.

Students are given the Torchbearer honor based on overall academic excellence as well as service to others in the university and community.

Dobbs, an aerospace engineering major from Alpharetta, Georgia, started 35 games over the last four seasons. He earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior last season. He served internships at aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney each of the last two summers.

