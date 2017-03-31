John Dickerson named CBS News chief Washington correspondent

“Face the Nation” host John Dickerson, who had been also serving as CBS News’ Political Director, has been named Chief Washington Correspondent, CBS News President David Rhodes announced Friday.

“John has demonstrated leadership in his reporting in D.C. since 1995, and with CBS News for the past eight years. We are excited to have him in this important role as coverage of the new administration and Capitol Hill continue to dominate the news cycle,” Rhodes said in an announcement.

Steve Chaggaris is being named the CBS News Political Director as he has been key in guiding political and campaign coverage and providing on-and off-air reporting and analysis.

Chaggaris had been CBS News’ Senior Political Editor, built and managed the Political Unit for 2016, and served as Washington Executive Editor for cbsnews.com for the 2012 and 2014 cycles. He began with CBS News in 1999 as an Associate Producer.