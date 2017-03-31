Freddie Freeman Homers in Braves First Game at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer, Bartolo Colon got in a final tuneup before his 20th big league season and the Atlanta Braves opened their new stadium with an 8-5 exhibition victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

New York’s Greg Bird picked up his eighth homer – tied with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the most in the majors this spring – with a two-run shot off the 43-year-old Colon in the third inning. Freeman put the Braves ahead in the bottom half with a drive over the high brick wall in right-center field at SunTrust Park.

The exhibition, before a crowd of 21,392, wrapped up the spring for both teams and served as a soft opening for the new stadium, which still has some kinks to work out.

The lights flickered a couple of times, the center field scoreboard went out briefly and the press elevator malfunctioned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)