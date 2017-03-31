First “Game of Thrones” Season 7 teaser debuts

With less than four months to go until its premiere, HBO is giving fans a first taste of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones.”

The first teaser for the new season, which debuted Thursday, features three of the main stars of the popular series — Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) — walking solemnly to their respect seats of power as a haunting remix of James’ “Sit Down” plays.

Snow enters the great hall at Winterfell, Cersei eventually takes her seat upon the Iron Throne in Kings Landing and Targaryen is seen sitting upon the thrown at the island of Dragonstone, an as-yet-unseen location for the long-running series.

At the end of the teaser, though, is a reminder that there’s a far deadlier foe out there: the Night King, who has been making his way south.

[embedded content]

Game of Thrones Season 7: Long Walk – Official Promo (HBO) by GameofThrones on YouTube

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere July 16 on HBO.