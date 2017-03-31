Chattanooga records first fire fatality in years

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire officials note the first fatality of the year.

The victim was 78 year old Bessie Whiteside.

Firefighters carried her from a burning house on North Hickory Street back on February 18th.

She suffered burns and severe smoke inhalation.

Whiteside spent weeks in the hospital and died on March 6th.

Although they believe the fire started in the kitchen, the cause remains under investigation.

Whiteside is the city’s first fire fatality since two people were killed in November of 2014.

