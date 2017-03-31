Body of missing businessman found buried under house

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorean officials say they’ve found the body of a U.S. businessmen buried beneath a house.

The prosecutor’s office says a woman under investigation in the January disappearance of Jonathan Charles Gilchrist led them to the body of the 65-year-old, which was found beneath concrete about 6 feet deep at a house in the city of Guayaquil.

Prosecutor Santiago Rivadeneira said Friday that two residents of the house have been detained. 

He says Gilchrist was a well-do-do man with properties in several parts of Ecuador. 

He’s been living in the beach resort of Salinas, about 80 miles west of Guayaquil and 215 miles southwest of Quito, the capital.

