All 32 NFL Teams Show Up For Vols Pro Day

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee football program hosted its annual Pro Day on Friday morning as 16 draft-eligible Vols worked out in front of 89 NFL scouts, coaches and executives representing all 32 franchises.

Among the notable attendees at Friday’s Pro Day were Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn as well as Oakland Raiders general manager and former Vol Reggie McKenzie, among others. NFL coordinators Pat Shurmur (Minnesota Vikings), Keith Butler (Steelers) and Jim Bob Cooter (Detroit Lions) were also in attendance.

Tennessee’s Pro Day participants included Derek Barnett, Kenny Bynum, Jason Croom, Joshua Dobbs, Charles Folger, Malik Foreman, Alvin Kamara, LaTroy Lewis, Josh Malone, Danny O’Brien, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Jayson Sparks, Cameron Sutton, Corey Vereen, Dylan Wiesmanand Devin Williams.

“The way our players competed today and showcased their skills is what its all about,” said head coach Butch Jones. “I am very proud. You can see the culture kick in when they were finishing the drill work. It started last night during the meetings and the way they presented themselves.”

Barnett, Tennessee’s all-time sacks leader and a projected first-round pick, turned in a solid afternoon, participating in the bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill as well as defensive line and linebacker positional drills.

Reeves-Maybin, who participated only in position drills at the NFL Combine earlier this month, logged an unofficial 40-time of 4.65 seconds — which would have ranked in a tie for fifth among linebackers in Indianapolis. He also recorded an impressive vertical leap of 35.5 inches.

Foreman, a defensive back, turned heads when he clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash. That time would have ranked sixth overall at the NFL Combine and was the fastest 40 recorded by a Vol since Jonathan Wade ran a 4.36 at the 2007 NFL Combine.

Quarterback Dobbs and wideout Malone capped an impressive session in their position drills when Dobbs connected with Malone on a 50-yard streak to the end zone.

The 2017 NFL Draft runs April 27-29 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pa.

Former Vols Johnathan Johnson, LaDarrell McNeil, Robert Meachem and Owen Williams also participated in Friday’s Pro Day.

Pro Day Quotables

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs

(On the improvement at the quarterback position)

“When you are a quarterback, it is a constant improvement. If you go out and watch guys in the league, they are successful because they are most consistent on the fundamentals so I am just trying to continue to grow and continue to get more consistent in fundamentals. Not to say that you were not already consistent, but there is always a growth and thirst to be better. So that is what I have been able to do, and be around different guys and get different perspective and different foot works and different opinions and be able to take all of those opinions and continue to improve my craft. So it has been great.”

Defensive end Derek Barnett

(On what he is happy with from today)

“I was most pleased with my field work. I felt better and I had a little pep in my step and a lot more energy. My 40 time was not the best, it is what it is. I think I played fast on the field so I am pretty confident in that.”

Defensive back Cameron Sutton

(Reflecting his time at Tennessee)

“It was great. It was simply great. I gained a lot of friendships and obviously did a lot of great things on the field. I want to just leave my legacy on the field, but you know the type of person I am. You know how much I impacted the community and the people around and just Knoxville in general. I know this it is bigger than me. I know that it is bigger than just football. Like I said, just the relationships that I had built in my time here and the people are great. Obviously the facilities and football and everything that comes with it is always great. This is what I came here for. I definitely want to be remembered for not what I did on the field, but the type of person I was as well.”

Tight end Jason Croom

(On specific questions from NFL Scouts)

“They all pretty much ask the same questions — nothing really specific. They want to know if I’m going to be a receiving tight end or a blocking tight end. Every time they ask something like that I am trying to tell them I’m trying to bring everything to the table. I’m trying to be a complete tight end.”

Wide receiver Josh Malone

(On what the focus has been for him to show for the draft)

“The first thing I wanted to show was my speed. That was my main focus going into the combine because I felt that everybody thought I as slow. Second, I wanted to show how good and smooth I can get out of my breaks and move in-between the routes. I felt like I’ve been showing that throughout the whole entire process.”

Offensive lineman Dylan Wiesman

(On what he wanted to prove)

“I think I needed to prove that I was flexible. I am athletic and I am able to move. I still weigh 310 pounds, but I have lost 5 percent body fat since the bowl game so I am focused on changing my body and being able to move and bend.”

Defensive lineman Corey Vereen

(On if he felt any nerves for Pro Day)

“This is a little more nervous for me than when I am playing football. With that, you are training everyday and with this you have two to three months to train for something like this. It’s not exactly like football, per se, but it is some pretty good drills to help the scouts get a better look at you.”

Defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis

(On the Pro Day atmosphere)

“It is kind of surreal. Of course there are some nerves but you have to be confident in your preparation. The atmosphere is incredible to see all the people that wanted to come out to see us showcase our skills. To be on the field with my brothers one more time was really good.”

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

(On looking back on his time at Tennessee)

“I definitely enjoyed my career here. I wish I could have been able to finish my senior season and help the team out in that way. I do not have any regrets. I think from coming in I think a lot of us did a lot to help the team out. We definitely put Tennessee back in a better situation then they have been in previous years.”

Running back Alvin Kamara

(On what it was like to be out there with all the guys he came in with)

“Sometimes we forget that it is fun. We have fun playing football. It was just fun being out there, I was trying to lighten the guys up. Trying to get them to remember that it is the last time we are going to be together and just have fun.”

Director of player personnel Bob Welton

(On Joshua Dobbs’ performance)

“With Josh he has — for the first time in his life — truly concentrated on football. If you think about it, with his major he has had class and labs and he did not get to spend the same amount of time on football that other college quarterbacks get to. So I think now with training and getting ready for this and his class schedule is hard, but it is minimal. Josh has been able to go practice being a quarterback. The great thing about Josh is we have always known him as a person without question and he has enhanced that with interviews. I think that people are impressed with him throwing so well. I don’t know how much you guys have watched. I have watched a lot of workouts and that was the best quarterback workout I have ever seen. That was impressive. I was really happy for him. He has done everything he has needed to do since the end of the season to help himself.”