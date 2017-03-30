Weather Update: Thursday Morning, March 30, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild weather continues with a chance of storms late Thursday.

Sun and clouds mixed through the first half of Thursday with temperatures climbing back to around 80°. Expect breezy conditions for the afternoon and evening – winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with stronger gusts. Then, showers and thunderstorms arrive during the evening. As always, high winds & some hail is possible.

A few early morning showers possible Friday before sunrise; then quick clearing with more sunshine for the afternoon. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

The weekend looks great for outdoor activities – lots of shine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Looks like the next rain event will hold off until Monday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:29am & 8:01pm

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Shooting outside Bar Louie
Read More»
Chattanooga
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club celebrates third year
Read More»
Chattanooga
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
10th Native American Heritage Festival held
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now