Weather Update: Thursday Morning, March 30, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild weather continues with a chance of storms late Thursday.



Sun and clouds mixed through the first half of Thursday with temperatures climbing back to around 80°. Expect breezy conditions for the afternoon and evening – winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with stronger gusts. Then, showers and thunderstorms arrive during the evening. As always, high winds & some hail is possible.

A few early morning showers possible Friday before sunrise; then quick clearing with more sunshine for the afternoon. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

The weekend looks great for outdoor activities – lots of shine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Looks like the next rain event will hold off until Monday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:29am & 8:01pm