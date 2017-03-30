Vols Defensive Coordinator Bob Shoop Feels More Comfortable in Second Season

Bob Shoop’s first season as the Vols defensive coordinator did not go as well as expected.

Tennessee’s defense really struggled during the final month of the season.

But Shoop is hoping things will settle down since he’s in year two on Rocky Top.

Said Shoop:”Last year we had a lot of d-linemen injured. Not that we don’t this year. But it just feels different. Feels like it’s. Feel like I’m taking better ownership of it. I feel more comfortable, and I think the players feel more comfortable with me. We’re doing a good job of fixing the issues that hurt us last year and playing to our individual strengths.”