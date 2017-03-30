Trump says he needs to know wife's secret for improving polls

President Trump wondered Wednesday how first lady Melania Trump has been able to score positive poll numbers and suggested he needs to follow her lead.

“I shouldn’t say this, but her poll numbers have gone through the roof last week,” Mr. Trump said during a women’s empowerment panel at the White House. “What was that all about? Through the roof. She has to give us the secret, Mike. Right?”

The president’s approval rating has fallen over the last month, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week, that found 37 percent approve of his job as president and 56 percent of people disapprove. That was compared to 41 percent who approved of his job in a March 7 survey, with 52 percent disapproving.

A CBS News poll released Wednesday found the president’s current job approval stands at 40 percent.

According to a recent CNN/ORC poll, more than half of the public said they have a favorable view of the first lady while just under a third said they have an unfavorable view.

The White House has had to deal with the fallout from the GOP failure to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare last week as well as the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election and possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian officials.

CBS News’ Katiana Krawchenko contributed to this report.