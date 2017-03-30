The Latest: South Carolina star Thornwell battling bug

South Carolina’s Justin McKie (20), Maik Kotsar (21) and Chris Silva talk after a practice session for their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP) — The Latest on preparations for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell is dealing with an illness two days before the Final Four.

Thornwell is not at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday due to what coach Frank Martin said was a “little body bug” and did not practice. Martin, who is battling a bug himself, says Thornwell is back at the hotel resting and hydrating.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard has led South Carolina to its first Final Four, practically carrying the Gamecocks by himself at times.

He’s the leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 26 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

___

11:30 a.m.

The Final Four teams have begun their preparations in Arizona for the last three games of March Madness.

South Carolina, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Oregon are in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale ahead of two semifinal games on Saturday.

Players and coaches are meeting with reporters on Thursday to talk about what’s ahead.

NCAA President Mark Emmert is also expected to speak with reporters on the heels of North Carolina moving to roll back its “bathroom bill.” State officials there hope the maneuver will help the state avoid another costly hit as the NCAA selects four years of championships for a variety of sports.

Also Thursday, The Associated Press will award its coach and player of the year awards in men’s and women’s hoops.

___

