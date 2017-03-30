Teen killed, Man injured in shooting early Thursday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Clio Avenue early Thursday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot near a parked car. He is recovering at a local hospital after being transported from the scene by Hamilton County EMS. A 16-year-old girl was found dead inside the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive. The names of the victims have not been released as well. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.